West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has started accepting online applications for the state Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination, 2021. Interested candidates can submit their applications on the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

The WBPSC Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2021 will be held to fill up 26 vacancies in the West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service. The Preliminary Exam will be held in Kolkata and Darjeeling centres in the month of May 2022.

Here’s WBPSC Audit & Accounts Service Exam 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Not more than 36 years as of January 1, 2021. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Qualification: A candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or must be a member of either the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) or the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. An MBA/PGDM (FINANCE) or equivalent post-graduation degree in Finance under 2 years full-time regular course approved by All India Council for Technical Education is an advantage.

Selection process

The West Bengal Audit and Accounts Service Recruitment Examination will be held in two successive stages, viz., (i) Preliminary Examination (Objective Multiple Choice Question) and (ii) Main Examination (Conventional Type) followed by Personality Test.

Candidates selected on the results of the Prelims will be allowed admission to the Main exam and those selected on the basis of results of the Main Exam will be called to appear at the Personality Test.

Application fee

Applicants have to pay a fee of Rs 210 online. SC/ST/PwD candidates of West Bengal are exempted.

