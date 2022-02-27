Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the result of the Computor recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the result merit list at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Computor exam 2021 was conducted on December 19 last year. The model answer keys were released on January 4.

Candidates whose roll number appears on the merit list have been shortlisted to appear for interview and document verification. The Board has also released the category-wise cut-off marks for the exam.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 250 Computor vacancies. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test followed by the interview round.

Steps to check RSMSSB Computor result 2021:

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, Go to ‘News & Notifications’ section and click on result link for Computor post

The RSMSSB Computor result merit list will appear on the screen Download and check by searching your roll number Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to RSMSSB Computor result 2021.