BECIL recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for Radiographer, Lab Attendant and other posts
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.
Today, February 28 is the last date to apply for various posts for deployment in Government Hospital in Delhi/NCR/Jhajjar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website becil.com.
The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 100 vacancies which includes 51 posts of Medical Lab Technologist, 22 Radiographer, 14 Lab Attendant, 8 Patient Care Coordinator and 1 Phlebotomist.
Here’s BECIL recruitment 2022.
Eligibility criteria
- Radiographer: B.Sc (Hons.) in Radiography or B.Sc. Radiography 3-year course. The age limit is 45 years.
- Medical Lab Technologist: B.Sc. (MLT) from a Government recognized University/Institute with two year of experience in the relevant field.
- Patient Care Coordinator: Full Time Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences (preferred) or Bachelor’s Degree in any field. : At least one year experience in a hospital. The age limit is 35 years.
- Phlebotomist: Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Technologists/Medical Laboratory Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology).
- Lab Attendant: 10+2 with Science Experience and two year experience in relevant field.
Application fee
The applicants from general/OBC/ Ex-Serviceman/ Women candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 450 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/EWS/PH category. Rs 500 extra is applicable for every additional post applied.
Steps to apply for BECIL recruitment 2022:
- Visit BECIL’s registration page becilregistration.com
- Click on New Registration and proceed with registration process
- Once registered, login to the portal and apply for the desired post
- Upload the required documents, pay fee and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference