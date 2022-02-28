Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has started the online registration process for admissions to Class 1 for various Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools across the country. The portal has been exclusively activated for admissions to Std 1 in Kendriya Vidyalayas all over India for the academic year 2022-2023.



Interested parents and guardians can visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in and register till March 21 upto 7.00 PM. The minimum age for admission in Class I is 6 years as per NEP 2020.

“Under present situation of COVID-19, the directions issued by Competent Authority (Central/State/Local) are to be followed. Accordingly, the parents are requested not to visit Kendriya Vidyalayas physically and avoid gathering. All information regarding Admission, Registration form will be available on Vidyalaya/KVS (HQ) website under common document for download,” reads the notice.

The registration process for Class II and above will be done from April 8, 2022 to April 16, 2022 upto 4.00 PM if vacancies exist (in offline mode). For Class XI, Registration forms may be downloaded from Vidyalaya Website as per the schedule for admission 2022-23 available on KVS (HQ) Website (https://kvsangathan.nic.in).

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to register for KVS admissions 2022-23

Visit the official website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to proceed for KVS Online Admission portal - Class I” Click on, “Click here to register” Read the instructions and proceed with registration Log in to the admission application portal Fill in the required details and upload the documents Review the form and submit

Direct link to register for Class I admission 2022.

For more details candidates are advised to visit the application portal here.