The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the result of the Multi-Tasking Staff or MTS Paper 1 Exam 2020 today. Once released, candidates will be able to access the result merit list at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS Paper 1 exam was conducted in computer-based mode from October 5 to November 2, 2021 at different centres all over the country. Paper-I consisted of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions set both in English & Hindi. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

The provisional answer keys were released on November 12 and objections were invited till November 18.

According to a notice released earlier in February, SSC said it will declare the result of the MTS Paper 1 Exam 2020 on February 28.

Candidates who qualify the Paper 1 exam will be eligible to appear for the Descriptive Paper (Paper-II). Paper-II will be of descriptive type in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode in which the candidates will be required to write a short essay or letter in English or any language.