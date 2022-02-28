Indian Navy has invited online applications from unmarried eligible men & women candidates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) for course commencing Jan 2023 onwards at Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, Kerala. Interested candidates can register and fill application for the 100+ vacancies at the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in till March 12.

The Navy has notified a total of 138 vacancies for different posts in Executive, Education and Technical branches. Read the official notification for details regarding eligibility criteria, reservation policy, etc.

Here’s Indian Navy SSC recruitment 2022 notification.

Vacancy details:

General Service [GS(X)] /Hydro Cadre: 40

Naval Armament Inspectorate Cadre (NAIC): 6

Observer: 8

Pilot: 15

Logistics: 18

Education: 17

Engineering Branch [General Service (GS)]: 15

Electrical Branch [General Service (GS)]: 30

Tenure of Commission

Selected candidates will be granted Short Service Commission initially for 10 years extendable by maximum 04 years in 02 terms (02 years + 02 years), subject to service requirement, performance, medical eligibility and willingness of candidates.

Selection Procedure

The selection procedure is as follows:- (a) Shortlisting of application will be based on normalised marks obtained by the candidates in the qualifying degree. (b) Shortlisted candidates will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through e-mail or SMS. Combined Merit list would be prepared based on SSB marks for all entries as per availability of vacancies for respective entry.

Steps to apply for Indian Navy SSC recruitment 2022: