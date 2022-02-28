The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has postponed the exams for the posts of Naib Tehsildar, Functional Manager and Accountant. Candidates can check the notice at the official website ppsc.gov.in.

The exams for Naib Tehsildar (78 posts) in Revenue & Rehabilitation Dept and Functional Manager/ Assistant Director (34 posts) in Industries & Commerce Dept were scheduled to be held on March 20 and April 24 respectively. While the exam for Accountant in Housing & Urban Development was to be held on May 8.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that the above examinations are hereby postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and the new dates will soon be released on the official website of Punjab Public Service Commission. Therefore, the candidates are advised to keep visiting Commission’s website https://ppsc.gov.in for latest updates,” PPSC said.