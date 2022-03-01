Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) or CHSL Skill Test 2019. Candidates can download their result from the official website ssc.nic.in. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the document verification.

A total of 13,088 candidates have qualified (provisionally) to appear in Document Verification. The SSC CHSL Skill Test was conducted November 3, 2021.

“Details of error percentage of the candidates in Typing Test will be uploaded on Commission website on 09.03.2022. Candidates may log in by using their Registered ID and Password. This facility will be available from 09.03.2022 to 31.03.2022,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Result” tab Now click on result link available against “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 – List of candidates qualified for appearing in Document Verification for the Post of LDC/JSA, PA/SA ( In Roll No. Order)” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.