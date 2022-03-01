Today, March 1, is the last date to apply for the post of Branch Officer/ Estate Manager in Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC). Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 11 Branch Officer/ Estate Manager posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree in any field along with masters degree in business administration (MBA).

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250. The application fee for other category candidates is Rs 500.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mppsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Click on “Online Application Form - Sampada Prabandhak / Shakha Adhikari Examination 2021”

Fill up the form, pay the application fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

