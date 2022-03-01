Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the interview call letters for the post of Registrar, Deputy Registrar, and Assistant Registrar. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Main exam can download their interview letter from Commission’s official website psc.cg.gov.in.

A total of 50 candidates have been declared qualified for the document verification (DV) and interview round. As per the official notice, DV is scheduled to be held on September 29 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 1.00 AM to 5.00 PM, and the interview will be conducted on September 30, 2021.

The vacancies were notified in December 2020 and the online applications were invited from January 14, 2021 to February 19, 2021. Around 12 vacancies of Registrar, Deputy Registrar and Assistant Registrar will be filled.

