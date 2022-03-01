The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam or AISSEE 2022. Candidates can check and download their scorecard from the official website aissee.nta.nic.in. NTA has also released the final answer sheet on the portal.

The AISSEE 2022 exam was conducted on January 9 for admissions to classes 6 and 9 of Sainik Schools. Post exam, the questions, provisional answer keys, OMR answer sheets and the responses of the candidates were hosted on the NTA website during February 2-5.

“School-wise, class wise, gender wise and category-wise merit list will be prepared by NTA and hosted on NTA website. It will also be displayed on the website/s of the respective Sainik Schools,” NTA said in its result notice.

Here’s AISSEE 2022 result notice.

Steps to check AISSEE result 2022:

Visit the official website aissee.nta.nic.in Click the result scorecard link Login through Application No and date of birth

The AISSEE scorecard will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Direct link to download AISSEE 2022 scorecard.