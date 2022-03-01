Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the model answer keys of the Food Safety Officer 2020 Mains Examination. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in using their roll number and date of birth.

The OSSC FSO main written examination was conducted on February 25, 2022 in two shifts — 10.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM and 3.30 PM. There is 0.25 negative marking in Technical paper for each wrong answer.

Candidates can raise objection, if any, to the provisional Answer key by March 4. The link to challenge answer key is available on the official website.

Steps to check OSSC FSO Mains answer key