The Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) admit card has been released on the official website cpct.mp.gov.in. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets using their User ID and Password.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 4th, 5th and 6th.

CPCT is mandatory for data entry/IT Operator/Assistant Grade-3/steno/shorthand/typist and other similar positions in the departments, corporations and agencies under Government of Madhya Pradesh. CPCT Scorecard is valid for 07 years from the date of exam.

CPCT 2022 application commenced on February 5, 2022 and concluded on February 16, 2022.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website cpct.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Cards are Live for CPCT Scheduled on “04th March, 5th March and 6th March 2022” - Click Here to Download.” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

