UPPCL Lekha Lipik admit card 2021 released for skill test; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upenergy.in.
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the admit card for the post of Lekha Lipik. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website upenergy.in.
A total of 488 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the skill test. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 102 Lekha Lipik vacancies.
Steps to download the admit card
- Visit the official website upenergy.in
- On the homepage, click on “Vacancy/Result”
- Click on “DOWNLOAD CALL LETTER FOR SKILL TEST FOR THE POST OF “LEKHA LIPIK” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 06/VSA/2020/LL”
- Key in your login details and submit
- Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download the admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.