Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Jharkhand Scientific Assistant Competitive Examination 2021 (Regular & Backlog Vacancy). Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website jssc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key, if any, till March 7, 2022 upto 5.00 PM. The exam was conducted on February 24, 2022.

The JSSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 288 vacancies of which 285 vacancies are regular and 3 are backlog vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on JSACE 2021 answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Submit the representations, if any

Direct link to submit the online representations.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.