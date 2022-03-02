Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) has released the date sheets for the Class 10 and 12 board exams due in May 2022. Students can check the date sheet at the official website tnschools.gov.in.

The Tamil Nadu HSC exams for Class 12 will be held from May 5. The SSLC or Class 10 board exams will begin from May 6.

The practical exams for Classes 10, 11, and 12 will be conducted from April 25 to May 2.

The TN Board has also released the exam schedules for Classes 6 to 9, and 11. The board will conduct Class 11 exams from May 9 to May 31, while the exams for Classes 6 to 9 will be held from May 5 to 13, respectively. The practical exams for Class 9 students will take place from May 2 to May 4.

The results for SSLC, HSC and Class 11 will be declared on June 17, 23 and July 7 respectively.