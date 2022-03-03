The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will soon commence the online applications process for the West Bengal Civil Service (Executive) etc. Examination, 2022. Interested candidates can register for the exam on the official website wbpsc.gov.in till March 24, 2022.

Closing date for submission of fees through offline mode is March 25 and the application correction window will pen from April 1 to 7.

The WBCS Exam 2022 will be held for recruitment to the posts in the cadre of West Bengal Civil Service (Exe.) and certain other services and posts. The exam will consist of three stages: i) Preliminary exam, ii) Main exam, and iii) Interview.

Here’s WBCS exam 2022 notice.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not below 21 years but not more than 36 years on the 1st January of the year of examination for services and posts included in Group ‘A’ & ’C’ (i.e. born not earlier than the 2nd January, 1986 and not later than the 1st January, 2001).

Educational Qualification: A degree of a recognized University. Ability to read, write and speak in Bengali (not required for those candidates whose mother tongue is Nepali) – vide Finance Department’s Notification No.1243-F(P) dated 02.03.2016. N.B. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 210. SC/ST category candidates of West Bengal and Persons with Disabilities (PWD) having physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee. BC candidates of West Bengal are, however, required to pay usual fee as aforesaid. No exemption of fee is available to SC/ST/BC candidates of other states.

Steps to apply for WBCS Exam 2022

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in Click on ‘One Time Registration’ under Candidate’s Corner section Fill the form using personal and contact details and generate your Enrollment Number Login using the enrollment number password Fill the application form for the Exam Upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download application form for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.