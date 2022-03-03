National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Executive Trainee-Finance (CA/CMA), Executive Trainee-Finance (MBA-Fin) and Executive Trainee-HR in the pay scale of Rs 40,000 to 1,40,000. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website careers.ntpc.co.in from March 7, 2022 onwards.

Candidates should not be more than the age of 29 years as on March 21, 2022.

The online application portal will remain open till March 21, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 60 vacancies, of which 20 vacancies are for the post of ET-Finance (CA/CMA), 10 for ET-Finance (MBA-Fin) and 30 for ET-HR.

Here’s the vacancy advertisement.

The detailed notification including the qualifying details, selection process, reservation/relaxations and other details will be released in due course of time.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in On the homepage, click on application link Click on “Click here to apply” Now select the post and proceed with application form Submit the completely filled form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.