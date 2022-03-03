Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has invited online applications for recruitment to various Group B and C posts in JIPMER, Puducherry. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies from March 10 (11.00 AM) onwards on the official website jipmer.edu.in.

The online registration will remain open till March 30 upto 4.30 PM. The exam will be held on April 17 and the admit card will be made available to download from April 11 at 11.00 AM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 143 vacancies, of which 121 vacancies are for Group B posts and 22 vacancies are for Group C posts. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, examination details and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from UR/EWS/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1,500, whereas SC/ST category candidates will have to pay the fee of Rs 1200. PWBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.