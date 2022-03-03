West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the interview call letter for recruitment to the post of WBNVF Agragami in the Civil Defence Organization. Candidates can download their call letters from the official website wbpolice.gov.in on keying of their Application Sl. No. & Date of Birth.

Candidates shortlisted will have to appear in the Interview round which will commence on and from March 10 under two Special Range Recruitment Boards.

The WB Police Agragami written exam was conducted on December 26 and the result was announced on February 23. A total 1097 candidates have cleared the exam.

Steps to check WB Police Agragami call letter:

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in Click on the recruitment tab Click on “Recruitment of WBNVF Agragami in Civil Defence Organisation, WB, 2019” Click on the e-call letter link Enter Application No and Date Of Birth to login The WB Police Agragami call letter will appear on screen Download and take aa printout.

Here’s direct link to download WB Police Agragami call letter.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 652 posts of WBNVF Agragami in Civil Defence Organisation, West Bengal under the Department of Disaster Management & Civil Defence.