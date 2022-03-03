The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has released the answer keys and response sheets of the Assistant Accountant and Assistant Review Officer exams 2022. Candidates can check the answer key at the official website upenergy.in.

The UPPCL Assistant Accountant exam was held on February 22, 24 and 25 while the Assistant Review Officer exam was conducted on February 25.

Candidates can match responses with the answer key to calculate the probable score. An objection can also be raised on the answer key by submitting the challenge on the portal.

Steps to download UPPCL answer key:

Visit the official website upenergy.in Click on Vacancy/Results tab Now click on answer key link for relevant post Key in your User Id and Password and submit The UPPCLanswer key will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link UPPCL ARO answer key.

Here’s direct link to UPPCL Assistant Accountant answer key.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 240 Assistant Accountant vacancies and 35 ARO vacancies.