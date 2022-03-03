The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the result of the Combined Engineering Service Exam 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the results online at the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Combined Engineering Service Exam 2021 was held on September 18. Candidates shortlisted will be eligible to appear for the Onscreen Certificate Verification. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

“The candidates who have been admitted provisionally to the Onscreen Certificate Verification should upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in their online applications from 10.03.2022 to 18.03.2022 in the e-seva centres run by TACTV,” the notice says.

Through this exam, TNPSC will fill a total of 537 vacancies, of which 348 are for Junior Draughting Officer in Public Works department, 183 for Junior Draughting Officer (Highways department), 5 for Junior Engineer (Fisheries department) and one for Technical Assistant (Handlooms and Textiles Department).

Selection process

TNPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of a written exam, document verification and interview. The TNPSC CES exam 2021 will consist of Paper 1 (subject paper) and paper 2 (general studies). The exam will be held at centres in seven cities.