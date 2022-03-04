Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to 1100 Constable/ Fire (Male) posts today, March 4. Eligible male candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website cisfrectt.in upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1149 vacancies in various State/UT. 10% vacancies are reserved for Ex-servicemen (ESM)

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 23 years as on March 4, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The candidates must have passed 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board/University with science subject. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website cisfrectt.in Click on the “Login” link Register and proceed with application for “Constable-Fire 2021” posts Pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST), Written Exam, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.