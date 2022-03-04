Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has released the examination schedule for the Upper Division Clerk (UDC) and Stenographer posts. The Phase I Preliminary Examination for recruitment to the post of UDC is scheduled to be held on March 19, 2022 and Phase I Main Examination for recruitment to the post of Stenographer will be conducted on March 20, 2022.

The link for downloading call letter for appearing in the above examinations shall be made available shortly on ESIC website www.esic.nic.in.

“Accordingly, PWD candidates appearing in the above examination are advised that in case they need the assistance of Scribe, they have the discretion of (1) Opting for their Own Scribe or (2) they can make a request (through email/telephone/written application/personal visit) to the ESIC Regional Office of the State in which their Exam. Center is situated for providing Scribe by 15.03.2022,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notice.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, there will be 100 questions of 200 marks related to General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension in ESIC UDC Paper I. Each section will consist 25 questions. The exam will be held for the duration of 1 hour.

ESIC Steno Paper I Mains will have 200 questions of 200 marks in 3 parts i.e. English Language and Comprehension, Reasoning Ability and General Awareness.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.