Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in General Stream. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website www.sidbi.in till March 24, 2022.

The tentative date of online examination is April 16 and the interview is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in May, 2022. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 100 Assistant Manager vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not below than 21 years and not exceeding 28 years as on March 4, 2022. Upper age relaxation applicable as per government norms.

Educational Qualification: Bachelors’ Degree in Law or Bachelors’ Degree in Engineering (Preferably Civil / Electrical / Mechanical) or Master’s Degree in any discipline (Preferably from Commerce/Economics/Management subject) from an institute / University recognized by the University Grant Commission (UGC) / Central Government OR CA / CS / CWA / CFA OR Ph.D from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC. The candidate must have scored minimum 60% marks or first class (55% or Second class, in case of SC/ST), in aggregate in any of the above indicated qualifications.

Here’s the official notice.

Processing Fee

The application cum processing fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates will be Rs 175, whereas Rs 1100 is applicable to candidates from unreserved category. Staff candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website sidbi.in On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab Click on “SIDBI invites Applications for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘A’– General Stream” Now click on “Click here to apply online” and proceed with application process (when activates) Fill up the application details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

The selection process for the post would be by way of an online examination comprising of objective test as well as descriptive test followed by Personal Interview. Candidates who qualify based on the minimum cut-off marks decided by SIDBI, would be called for interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.