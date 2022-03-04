The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the schedule for 2019 Assistant Engineer, Civil Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notice, the exam will be held on February 12 and 13, 2022 in three shifts — 10.00 AM t0 11.00 AM, 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM, and 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM. The exam will be conducted in four district headquarters including Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and Bhagalpur.

Applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from March 7, 2022 onwards. No admit card will be send via post.

Exam Schedule Exam Date 10.00 AM to 11.00 AM 11.30 AM to 12.30 AM 2.00 PM to 3.00 PM 12-03-22 General English (Objective) General Hindi (Objective) General Studies (Objective) 13-03-22 General Engineering Science (Objective) Civil Engineering - Paper V (Objective) Civil Engineering - Paper VI (Objective)

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on 2019 AE admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 147 AE posts in different government departments. BPSC conducted the application process in March 2019.

