Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Assistant Professor (Botany). Candidates can download the detailed schedule from the official website opsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the DV will be held from March 14 to 22 in two shifts — 10.30 AM and 2.30 PM in the office of the Commission at 19, Dr PK Parija Road, Cuttack - 753001. A total of 165 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV.

The applicants are required to submit the hard copies of online application forms indicating their PPSAN at the top right hand corner, three passport size photographers, self-attested photo copies of all relevant certificates and other documents. More details available in the notification.

“The candidates are advised to report in the office of the Commission half an hour before the commencement of verification on the schedule date and time as mentioned above. Every candidate is strictly advised to adhere to the COVID guidelines as notified by the Government from time to time,” reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advise to visit the official website here.