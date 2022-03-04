Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Tripura Civil Service, Grade II and Tripura Police Service, Grade II, Group A Gazetted under GA (P&T) Department, Govt. of Tripura. Candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website tpsc.tripura.gov.in from March 29, 2022.

The online application window will remain open till April 30 upto 5.30 PM. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are in Tripura Civil Service and 10 in Tripura Police Service.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on March 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold a bachelor degree from a recognised university. Knowledge of Bengali/English/Kokborok language is desired.

Recruitment Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 350 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/BPL Card Holders/Physically Handicapped candidates. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Selection Process

The examination will be held in three successive stages namely — Preliminary Examination, Main Examination, and Personality Test. The Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and Personality Test will carry 200 marks, 800 marks, and 100 marks respectively.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.