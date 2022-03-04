The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Traffic Constable today, March 4. Candidates will b able to apply for the vacancies on the official website ossc.gov.in till April 3, 2022.

The OSSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 56 posts of Traffic Constable as Initial Appointees under State Transport Authority, Commerce & Transport (Transport) Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: The minimum age for the post is 21 Years and must not exceed 38 years of age as of January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The candidate to be eligible to apply for the post must have passed + 2 Examination or equivalent examination conducted by Recognised Board/University/Institution.

Examination Fee

Candidates other than SC/ST/PwD category have to pay a non-refundable examination fee of Rs 200.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Register and proceed with application process Fill in the required details, pay the fee and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Direct link to apply for Traffic Constable posts.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Written Exam (Objective Type/MCQ Type), Physical Standard Measurement & Physical Test and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.