Bank of Baroda has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to Specialist Officers post today, March 4. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofbaroda.in till March 24, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 105 vacancies, of which 15 vacancies are for the post of Manager – Digital Fraud, 15 for Credit Officer SMG/SIV, 25 for Credit Officer MMG/SIII, 8 for Credit - Export / Import Business SMG/SIV, 12 for Credit - Export / Import Business MMG/SIII, 15 for Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager, and 15 for (Corporate Credit Department).

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from general/ EWS/OBC category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 100 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PWD category and women candidates.

Selection Procedure

The selection process may comprise online test (for positions at Sr. No. 1, 6 & 7 for Fraud Risk Management & Corporate Credit), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under career tab Click on “Apply Now” under Recruitment of Specialist Officers In Bank of Baroda Fill up the application form, select post, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.