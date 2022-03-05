Bhilai Steel Plant has will conclude the online application process for engagement of Graduate and Technician apprentices for 1 year Apprentice programme today, March 5. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at the portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/boat.

The company has notified 18 Graduate and 17 Technician posts. These include 6 posts each of Graduate Engineer in Mechanical, Electrical and Mining, 6 posts of Diploma Engineer in Metallurgy and Civil and 5 posts of Diploma Engineer CS/IT.

Chhattisgarh residents will be given preference over others. Applications from other states may be considered, only if there are any vacancies left after the selection process which cannot be filled by Chhattisgarh residents, the notification reads.

Eligibility criteria

The candidates must have a B. Tech. degree (for Graduate Apprentices) or Diploma (for Polytechnic Apprentices).

Selection procedure

The selection process would be on a merit basis. Candidates shall be informed about their selection via email / BOAT portal as per which they have to report at the designated place and time.

Here’s Bhilai Steel Plant Apprentice recruitment 2022 notification.