The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card for the 2019 Assistant Engineer Civil Written (Objective) Competitive Examination. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC AE Civil exam will be held on February 12 and 13 in three shifts — 10.00 to 11.00 AM, 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM, and 2.00 to 3.00 PM. The exam will be conducted in four district headquarters including Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and Bhagalpur.

Here’s BPSC AE Civil exam notice.

Steps to download BPSC AE Civil admit card:



Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Login using username and password Click on the admit card link The BPSC AE Civil admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 147 AE posts in different government departments. BPSC conducted the application process in March 2019.