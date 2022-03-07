Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to Livestock Development Officer posts in the Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Service. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for 292 posts of Livestock Development Officer posts in the Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Service, Group A. The posts have been advertised under Advt. Nos. 012/2022.

Candidates can check the recruitment notifications on the official website mpsc.gov.in.

Here’s MPSC Livestock Development Officer recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-38 years as on June 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxed to 43 for reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Possess a Degree in veterinary medicine or veterinary science and animal husbandry.

Selection process

MPSC will shortlist candidates for a personal interview to select recruits. If there are too many applications, the Commission may conduct a screening test to shortlist candidates.

Application fee

Candidates are to pay an online application fee of Rs 394 (unreserved) or Rs 294 (reserved category).

Steps to apply for MPSC LDO recruitment 2022:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in Go to ‘User Registration’ and create profile Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and download a copy Take a printout for future reference.

Here are Instructions to fill MPSC application forms.