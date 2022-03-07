Baroda UP Bank has invited online applications from those with a graduate degree for engagement as apprentices for a period of one year. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the IBPS portal ibps.in till March 15.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 250 Apprentice posts in different regions of Uttar Pradesh. The apprentices are eligible for a stipend of Rs 9000 per month.

Here’s Baroda UP Bank apprentice recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: Between 18 and 28 years as on March 1, 2022. The upper age limit is relaxable for reserved categories.

Educational qualification: Graduation from a recognised University/ Institute.

Selection process

Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of (i) online written test and (ii) test of local language. The online examination will be held in the month of April 2022 (Tentatively).

Application fee

General/OBC/EWS: Rs 450. SC/ST/PWBD: Rs 100.

Steps to apply for Baroda UP Bank Apprentice recruitment:

Visit IBPS portal ibps.in Click on the apply link for Baroda UP Bank Apprentice Go to new registration and complete profile Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Baroda UP Bank Apprentice recruitment 2022.