Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has commenced the online registrations for the Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service (Main) Examination 2021. Eligible candidates can apply for the main exam on the official website ukpsc.gov.in till March 25 upto 6.00 PM.

The Lower Subordinate Service (Main) Examination 2021 will be conducted on August 28, 2022 at Haridwar and Haldwani Nagar.

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of UKPSC Lower Subordinate Service Preliminary 2021 exam on February 24, 2022.

Steps to register for the exam

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in
Key in your login details and submit
Apply for the Main exam
Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

UKPSC aims to fill up a total of 190 vacancies, of which 35 vacancies are for the post of Nayab Tehsildar, 27 for Deputy Jailor, 28 for Supply Inspector, 50 for Marketing Inspector, 9 for Labour Enforcement Officer, 10 for Excise Inspector, 2 for Excise Inspector and Senior Cane Development Inspector each, 23 for Cane Development Inspector, and 4 for Khandsari Inspector.

