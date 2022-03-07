The West Bengal Health and Family Welfare Department will begin the walk-in interview process for recruitment to various contractual posts of Medical Officer, Staff Nurse and others. Eligible candidates can appear for the interview on March 11 (10.00 AM) at DRS Hall (1st floor) Bungalow Office Campus of CMOH, 11, Dr PK Banerjee Road, Lichubagan, Howrah-711101.

The candidates must bring the filled in Application Format given on the official website wbhealth.gov.in alongwith original and self-attested photocopied documents for appearing in the walk-in interview, reads the notice.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 51 vacancies, of which 8 vacancies are for the post of Medical Officer, 2 for General Duty Medical Officer, 1 for Medical Officer (HCP), 35 for Staff Nurse, 2 for Staff Nurse (HCP), 1 for Accountant, 1 for GDA and 1 for Senior Tuberculosis Laboratory Supervisor.

