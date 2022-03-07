National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Executive Trainee-Finance (CA/CMA), Executive Trainee-Finance (MBA-Fin) and Executive Trainee-HR in the pay scale of Rs 40,000 to 1,40,000. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website careers.ntpc.co.in till March 21.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 60 vacancies, of which 20 vacancies are for the post of ET-Finance (CA/CMA), 10 for ET-Finance (MBA-Fin) and 30 for ET-HR.

Here’s the vacancy advertisement.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should not be more than the age of 29 years as on March 21, 2022.

Educational Qualification:

Executive Trainee-Finance (CA/CMA): CA/CMA (previously ICWA) qualified from institute recognised by appropriate statutory authority in India, are eligible to apply.

Executive Trainee-Finance (MBA-Fin): Graduate with atleast two years full time Post Graduate Degree/Post Graduate Diploma/ Post Graduate Program in Management with specialisation in Finance or MBA. More details in the notice.

Executive Trainee-HR: Graduate with atleast two years full time Post Graduate Degree/Post Graduate Diploma/ Post Graduate Program in Management with specialisation in Human Resource/ Industrial Relations and others. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/EWS/OBC category are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 300. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for NTPC recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in On the homepage, click on application link available under “Recruitment of ET-Finance(CA/CMA), ET-Finance(MBA-Fin) and ET-HR. Advt. No. 07/22. Last Date for online application - 21.03.2022” Click on “Click here to apply” Proceed with application process and pay the fee Submit the completely filled form and take a printout

Direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.