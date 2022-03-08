Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT Bombay) has announced the result of the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) 2022 today, March 8. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results from the official website ceed.iitb.ac.in/2022 after log-in.

Candidates will be able to download the score cards from March 12 onwards.

“CEED 2022 Results are now available to view at Candidate portal after log-in. Score Cards can be downloaded from the portal from March 12 onwards,” reads the notice.

CEED 2022 exam was conducted on January 23 from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The draft answer keys were released on January 26.

Steps to download CEED 2022 result

Visit the official website ceed.iitb.ac.in/2022/ On the homepage, click on “Candidate portal” under result notice Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CEED 2022 result.

CEED is a qualifying examination for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programmes at various IITs and other participating institutes. After qualifying, candidates must apply to the respective institutes for admission and fulfill other requirements such as tests and/or interviews of the respective institutes to become eligible for admission.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.