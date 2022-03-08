Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the revised answer key of the Combined Recruitment Exam 2021 for various Group C posts. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website osssc.gov.in.

Candidates will be given grace marks for every revised answer. “Grace marks means all candidates will get full mark/s irrespective of whether they had answered the questions or not,” reads the notice.

Earlier, the Commission had released the provisional answer key on February 4, 2022. The OSSSC Group C Exam 2021 was conducted on January 30 (Sunday), 2022. The exam was held in written pen and paper mode.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notification No. IIE-07/2022-37(C)/OSSSC date - 07.03.2022 ––- Revision of Answer Keys to the Questions of the Written Test for the post of Laboratory Technician-2021.” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

The OSSC Combined Group C exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 2841 District/division cadre Group C posts of Statistical Field Surveyor, Forest Guard, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Amin and Excise Constable under different departments of the Odisha Government. Online applications were invited in September and October this year.

