Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the model answer key for Main Written Examination for the Post of Physical Education Teacher (PET). Candidates can download their answer key from the official website ossc.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till March 10. The computer based recruitment exam (CBRE) was conducted on March 2, 2022.

“Candidates intending to raise objection(s) if any on the said provisional answer key may register objection(s) using their required login credentials by March 10, 2022 positively through online. Objections received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website www.ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for Main Written Examination for the Post of Physical Education Teacher (PET)” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.