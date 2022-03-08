Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the provisional answer key for Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU PhD) 2021 Entrance Examination. Candidates can check and download their answer key from the official website ignou.ac.in using their login details.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till March 9, 2022 by paying the processing fee of Rs 200 per challenge.

“Candidates are required to pay a processing fee of Rs 200/- (Rs. Two Hundred only) per challenged answer as a nonrefundable fee. The Challenges made by the candidates, along with the documents uploaded to support, will be verified by a panel of subject expert(s). If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly,” reads the notice.

NTA conducted the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU Ph.D.) 2021 Entrance Examination on February 24 in 30 Cities across the country in the Computer Based Test (CBT)mode.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ignou.ac.in On the homepage, click on “IGNOU PhD 2021-22 Answer Key Challenge” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.