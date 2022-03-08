Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the post Computor. Candidates can check the schedule at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB Computor exam 2021 was conducted on December 19 last year. The result was announced on February 25. Shortlisted candidates have to appear for an interview and document verification.

The document verification will be conducted from March 14 to 16, 10.00 AM onwards at the RSSB office, State Institute of Agriculture Management premises, Jaipur- 302018. The schedule contains the roll number of the candidate and the allotted date and time.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 250 Computor vacancies. The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test followed by the interview round.

Here’s RSMSSB Computor document verification schedule.