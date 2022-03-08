Nainital Bank has released the admit card/call letter of recruitment exams for the posts of Management Trainee (MTs) and Clerks. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from bank’s official website nainitalbank.co.in using their Registration Number/ Roll Number and Password/ Date of Birth.

The Nainital Bank MT, Clerk exams will be held on March 20 in computer-based test mode. The test will consist of 200 questions for 200 marks for a duration of 145 Minutes. A penalty of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer will be marked. More details are in the admit card.

The Nainital Bank recruitment drive aims to fill up 100 vacancies, of which 50 vacancies are for the post of Management Trainee (MTs) and 50 of Clerks.

Steps to download Nainital Bank admit card 2022:

Visit the official website nainitalbank.co.in Go to Recruitment and click on link for downloading call letter On the IBPS portal, login using Registration No / Roll No and date of birth The Nainital Bank admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.



Here’s direct link to download Nainital Bank admit card 2022.