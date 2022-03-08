The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has announced the results of the Caretaker and Assistant Compiler exam under Advt 04/2020. Candidates can check the result merit list at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

JKSSB conducted the Caretaker and Assistant Compiler exam from December 22 to January 13. The provisional answer key was released on January 16.

Candidates who appear on the merit list will have to appear for document verification. The schedule for Document Verification shall be notified separately. The merit list includes candidates’ name, roll and application numbers, names of post and percentile.

Here’s JKSSB answer key notice.

Steps to check JKSSB Assistant Compiler result 2021:



Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the result link for Advt No 04 of 2020 The JKSSB result merit list will appear on screen

Download and check results by searching roll number (Ctrl+F) Take a print for future reference.

Here’s direct link to JKSSB Assistant Compiler result 2021.