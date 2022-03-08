Odisha Police Recruitment Board has released the admit card of the Assistant Sub-Inspector (Communication) recruitment exam 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website odishapolice.gov.in.

The Odisha Police ASI Communication exam 2022 will be held in computer-based test mode from March 15 to 17 at different centres in Odisha. The admit cards can be downloaded using the candidate registration ID and password created while submitting an application.

Candidates can also take a mock test available on the official portal for practice to familiarize themselves with the exam pattern.

The Board is conducting the recruitment drive for 144 posts of ASI Communication in Odisha Police Signals Service/Establishments.

Here’s Odisha Police ASI exam 2022 notice.

Steps to download Odisha Police admit card 2022:

Visit given link odipolasi.onlineapplicationform.org/ODPASI/index.jsp Login using registration ID and password Click on the admit card link The Odisha Police ASI admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printpout.

Selection procedure

The Selection Board will hold an open competitive examination in computer-based mode. Qualified candidates will then appear for Computer Skill Test (Practical) and Physical Efficiency Tests.