Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has postponed the exam date for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Exam (CCE). Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC will conduct the 67th CCE Prelims exam on May 7 (Saturday). The Commission will issue a detailed exam schedule soon.

The exam was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 30.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for the recruitment to 726 posts in the Bihar state government. The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

Here’s BPSC 67th CCE exam notice.