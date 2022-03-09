Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will today, March 9, conclude the online applications for recruitment to over 10,000 vacancies for the posts of Basic and Senior Computer Instructor. Eligible candidates can apply online for the posts at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 9862 posts of Basic Computer Instructor and 295 posts of Senior Computer Instructor. The recruitment exam will be conducted in May/June of this year.

Here’s RSMSSB Computer Instructor recruitment 2022 notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Basic: Bachelor Degree with A Level / PGDCA or BE/ B.Tech in CS/ IT/ ECE/ EE/ EEE/ EIC/ TIE or B.SC in CS/ IT OR BCA.

Senior: Master in Engineering (ME)/ M.Tech in CS/ IT/ Electronics and Communication/ Electrical Engineering/ EEE/ ETE/ EIE/ or M.Sc in CS/ IT or MCA.

Knowledge in Devnagari script and Rajasthani culture is must.

Application Fee

The candidates from general/ OBC category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 450, whereas 350 is applicable to candidates from BC/ OBC/ EWS category candidates. For candidates from SC/ ST category, Rs 250 is applicable

Selection Process

RSMSSB will select candidates on the basis of a recruitment written exam and document verification.

Steps to apply for RSMSSB Computer Instructor recruitment 2022:

Visit official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Click on Apply Now button against ‘DIRECT RECRUITMENT OF BASIC COMPUTER INSTRUCTOR’ Register on the portal using personal and contact details Login and apply for the desired post Upload documents, pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for RSMSSB Computer Instructor recruitment 2022.