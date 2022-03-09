Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the result and final answer key for the Polytechnic Lecturer exams 2021. Candidates can check and download their result from the official website trb.tn.nic.in using their User ID and Password.

The TN TRB Polytechnic Lecturer exam was conducted from December 8 to 13.

Direct link to the final answer key.

The Tamil Nadu TRB recruitment drive is being conducted for a total 1060 vacancies for the post of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions (Engineering / Non-Engineering) for the year 2017-18. Applications were invited in 2019.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website trb.tn.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Direct Recruitment of Lecturers (Engineering / Non-Engineering) in Government Polytechnic Colleges for the year 2017-18 -Release of Examination Result with Final Key” Click on “Click here for Result” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the result.

