Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will release the admit card for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021 on March 21, 2022. Eligible candidates can will be able to download their admit card from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The Preliminary written examination will be conducted on March 27, 2022 from 10.00 AM to 11.30 AM. The timing for PwD candidates is 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon. A total of 3202 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the written exam at various exam centres in Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

OPSC has notified a total 53 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge for the Odisha Judicial Services Exam 2021. Of these, 17 posts are reserved for women.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on OJS 2021 Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

OPSC will select candidates for recruitment to cadre of Civil Judges through a competitive exam consisting of: Preliminary exam, Main Exam and Interview/personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.