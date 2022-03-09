Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced over 90,000 vacancies in the government sector. Of these, 95 percent posts to be occupied by locals of Telangana. The state government will commence direct recruitment to fill up to 80,039 posts on an immediate basis, whereas regularize jobs of around 11,103 contract workers.

The upper age limit for direct recruitment will be raised by 10 years in all departments, except police due to delay in recruitment process.

As per a report by Times of India, the state government will incur Rs 7,300 crore expenditure per annum towards salaries and other expenses.

Department Wise Vacancies DEPARTMENT DIRECT RECRUITMENT VACANCIES Home 18,334 Secondary Education 13,086 Health, Medical and Family Welfare 12,755 Higher Education 7,878 Backward Class Welfare 4,311 Revenue Department 3,560 Scheduled Castes Development Dept 2,876 Irrigation and Command Area Development 2,692 Tribal Welfare 2,399 Minorities Welfare 1,825 Environment, Forest, Science and Technology 1,598 Panchayat Raj and Rural Development 1,455 Labour and Employment 1,221 Finance 1,146 Women, Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens 895 Municipal Administration and Urban Development 859 Agriculture and Co-Operation 801 Transport, Roads, and Buildings Department 563 Law 386 Animal Husbandries and Fisheries 353 General Administration 343 Industries and Commerce 233 Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture 184 Planning 136 Food and Civil Supplies 106 Legislature 25 Energy 16 TOTAL 80,039

The same has been notified on Twitter. Telangana CMO tweet reads: “There are 91,142 direct recruitment vacancies in the State. The services of 11,103 contract employees working against direct recruitment vacancies will be regularised. The recruitment process for the remaining vacancies of 80,039 would be taken up immediately: CM Sri KCR”

The Govt. will notify 503 Group I, 582 Group II, 1,373 Group III and 9,168 Group IV posts in expeditious manner. The Cadre-wise break up of vacancies is: 39,829 (District), 18,866 (Zonal), 13,170 (Multi Zonal) and 8,147 (Secretariat, HoDs, Universities). pic.twitter.com/a3fxaovRHq — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 9, 2022

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) official website tspsc.gov.in.